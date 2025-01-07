Race Against Time: Rescue Mission in Dima Hasao Coal Mine

In Dima Hasao district, Assam, an ongoing rescue operation is underway to save nine labourers trapped in a flooded coal mine. The water inside the mine has surged to an alarming 100 feet, necessitating immediate action.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that navy divers from Visakhapatnam and Indian Army personnel are en route to assist in the operation. The situation arises after a sudden influx of water on Monday trapped the miners at the Assam Coal Quarry in Umrangso.

Rescue teams, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, are collaborating with civil administration and mining experts to expedite the safe retrieval of the labourers.

