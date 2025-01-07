Rajiv Kumar Dismisses Electoral Roll Manipulation Allegations

In a recent press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar refuted claims of manipulation in the electoral rolls, asserting that the process is both transparent and rigorous. Kumar assured that no deletions occur without comprehensive documentation and verification.

The CEC detailed the meticulous processes involved in managing the electoral rolls, including additions and deletions. He highlighted that all changes in the voter list are scrutinized thoroughly, involving field verification and opportunities for individuals to contest decisions.

Addressing allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi regarding voter list tampering, Kumar maintained that such claims are misleading without factual support and stressed the critical integrity of the democratic process.

