Property Seized from Alleged Terror Handler in Pulwama
The Jammu and Kashmir Police attached the property of Mubashir Ahmad, an alleged Pakistan-based terror handler, in Tral, Awantipora. The property was seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as part of an investigation. Ahmad is accused of aiding terrorist activities by supplying arms and ammunition.
In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached an immovable property belonging to Mubashir Ahmad, a suspected Pakistan-based terror handler, in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district.
According to a police spokesperson, the property, comprising four marlas of land at Syedabad, was confiscated under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The action comes following an investigation by Awantipora police that identified the property as part of a network supporting terrorism.
Ahmad is accused of facilitating the smuggling of arms and ammunition to revive and promote terrorist activities locally. This move is seen as a step towards curbing such unlawful networks in the region.
