Supreme Court Declines to Investigate BPSC Exam Controversy

The Supreme Court has declined to examine a plea regarding alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam held on December 13, 2024. Petitioners were advised to approach Patna High Court. The plea highlights brutal policing on protestors. Reevaluation was conducted for a segment of candidates after a prior paper leak.

The Supreme Court has decided not to take up a plea concerning alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, which took place on December 13, 2024. Instead, the court advised petitioners to approach the Patna High Court with their grievances.

The petitioner, represented by Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, asserted that the Bihar police exhibited brutality toward peaceful demonstrators who protested to seek the cancellation of the exam. Despite acknowledging the sentiments involved, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized that the Patna High Court serves as the appropriate forum for initial review under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The BPSC paper leak issue has continued to stir unrest, with recent policing actions taking place near the residence of Patna High Court's chief justice. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor engaged in protests, including a fast, and was briefly detained. Meanwhile, a re-examination involving thousands of candidates was held on January 4.

