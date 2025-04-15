Bihar Police Crack Pune Businessman Kidnap-Murder Case
The Bihar Police have arrested seven individuals connected to the kidnapping and murder of a Pune-based businessman. The victim, Laxman Sadhu Shinde, was found dead in Jehanabad. The police investigation revealed their involvement in inter-state criminal activities, including extortion and ransom demands.
The Bihar Police have made significant headway in solving the abduction and murder case of a Pune-based businessman. Authorities arrested seven individuals, including a woman, after the body of Laxman Sadhu Shinde was discovered in Jehanabad, Bihar.
According to SSP Awkash Kumar, the businessman landed at Patna airport on April 11, after which his family lost contact with him. The police mounted a thorough investigation, leading to the seizure of a vehicle used in the crime and the arrest of the involved suspects.
Further investigation uncovered that this group was part of an inter-state criminal network involved not only in kidnappings but also extortion schemes across several states. Despite receiving a partial ransom, the criminals murdered Shinde and disposed of his body. The investigation to uncover more of such illicit activities is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
