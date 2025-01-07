Clash in Kursk: New Offensive Unleashed

The Russian defense ministry reported on Tuesday that its forces delivered a series of defeats to Ukrainian units in the western Kursk region. However, these battlefield reports have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Ukraine, which successfully seized a segment of the Kursk region back in early August and maintained control for the past five months, has now launched a fresh offensive there as of Sunday.

This ongoing military development adds a new layer to the regional conflict, and the situation continues to evolve as both nations navigate this tense standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)