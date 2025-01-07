Clash in Kursk: New Offensive Unleashed
Russia's defense ministry announced defeats inflicted on Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. Ukraine, controlling part of the region since August, initiated a new offensive. Reuters has not verified these claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:20 IST
The Russian defense ministry reported on Tuesday that its forces delivered a series of defeats to Ukrainian units in the western Kursk region. However, these battlefield reports have not been independently verified by Reuters.
Ukraine, which successfully seized a segment of the Kursk region back in early August and maintained control for the past five months, has now launched a fresh offensive there as of Sunday.
This ongoing military development adds a new layer to the regional conflict, and the situation continues to evolve as both nations navigate this tense standoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women and Child Development Ministry's 2025 Roadmap: Empowerment and Safety
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs: Drone Attacks Repelled
Missile Moves: Philippine Defense Strategy Raises Regional Stakes
Anup Kumar Predicts Defense To Steal The Show In PKL Season 11
Biden Signs Contested Defense Bill Amid Healthcare Dispute