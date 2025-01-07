Supreme Court Pushes for Diversity and Speed in Information Commission Appointments
The Supreme Court expressed concern over vacancies in the Central Information Commission and state information commissions, urging immediate appointment of commissioners from diverse backgrounds. Criticism was directed at the preference for bureaucrats, affecting the effectiveness of the Right to Information Act. States are required to expedite selections and provide compliance details.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the numerous vacancies plaguing the Central Information Commission (CIC) and various state information commissions. In a firm directive, the court instructed the Centre to expedite the appointment process for these pivotal roles. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the importance of having diverse individuals serving as information commissioners.
Addressing the court, advocate Prashant Bhushan highlighted the longstanding issue of delayed appointments, which severely undermines the efficacy of the Right to Information Act. Bhushan argued that the failure of both the Centre and state governments to fill these vacancies has left many commissions effectively non-functional.
The Supreme Court's bench has now mandated the Centre to provide a status update on the recruitment process initiated in August 2024. The court also demanded accountability from states, insisting on transparency in the selection of candidates to ensure a more representative and effective commission.
