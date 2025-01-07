Left Menu

Motorcycle Taxi Driver's Dark Deeds: Jealousy, Murder, and a Grisly Plot

A motorcycle taxi driver, Dhanraj, was arrested for killing his wife due to suspected infidelity. He hid her body inside a bed box at their home and intended to kill her alleged lover. The police captured him after he fled to Amritsar. He confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:35 IST
Motorcycle Taxi Driver's Dark Deeds: Jealousy, Murder, and a Grisly Plot
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police have arrested Dhanraj, a motorcycle taxi driver, for the murder of his wife Deepa Chauhan. Authorities say Dhanraj suspected Deepa of infidelity and killed her during an argument, later hiding her body in a bed box at their residence.

The grim discovery unfolded when police found Deepa's decomposed body last week, identified with tape over her mouth, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh. Reportedly, Dhanraj was planning a further act of violence against his wife's suspected lover but was apprehended before he could act.

Investigators learned Dhanraj had fled to Amritsar using a new SIM card, but he was arrested during his return at the Karnal bypass. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder, detailing his grisly intentions of dismembering the body, and further investigations continue, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025