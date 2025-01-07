Motorcycle Taxi Driver's Dark Deeds: Jealousy, Murder, and a Grisly Plot

Delhi police have arrested Dhanraj, a motorcycle taxi driver, for the murder of his wife Deepa Chauhan. Authorities say Dhanraj suspected Deepa of infidelity and killed her during an argument, later hiding her body in a bed box at their residence.

The grim discovery unfolded when police found Deepa's decomposed body last week, identified with tape over her mouth, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh. Reportedly, Dhanraj was planning a further act of violence against his wife's suspected lover but was apprehended before he could act.

Investigators learned Dhanraj had fled to Amritsar using a new SIM card, but he was arrested during his return at the Karnal bypass. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder, detailing his grisly intentions of dismembering the body, and further investigations continue, police said.

