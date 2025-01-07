China's Opposition to US Export Controls
China has expressed strong opposition to the United States' decision to include 11 Chinese firms and institutions on its export control list, citing military connections. China's commerce ministry announced plans to implement necessary actions to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese entities.
China has made a robust declaration against the United States' decision to list 11 Chinese firms and institutions under its export control regulations, alleging ties to military activities.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry revealed this stance on Tuesday, categorically opposing the imposed restrictions by the U.S. government.
The ministry assured that they would take necessary steps to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the involved Chinese entities.
