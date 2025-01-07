Strengthening Ties: India-Malaysia's New Security Dialogue

In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations, India and Malaysia held a strategic dialogue on Tuesday, focusing on global and regional security challenges. The discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and deradicalisation.

The inaugural India-Malaysia Security Dialogue was co-chaired by Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, and Raja Dato Nushirwan Bin Zainal Abidin from Malaysia. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the dialogue further explored collaboration in critical minerals and rare earths.

This dialogue was a result of Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim's 2024 visit to India, during which bilateral relations were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders committed to holding annual security dialogue meetings to bolster their partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)