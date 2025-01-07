Security Breach Averted: High-Tech Eyewear Seized in Ayodhya Temple

A man was apprehended in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex for using advanced camera-equipped sunglasses to click photos, violating the site's strict no-photography policy, officials reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, Jani Jaikumar from Vadodara, successfully bypassed numerous security checkpoints before reaching the vicinity of the temple's Singhdwar. His covert actions were exposed when the camera's light flashed, alerting security personnel.

The sunglasses, fitted with cameras and valued at around Rs 50,000, were immediately confiscated. Security personnel, led by Anurag Bajpai, acted swiftly to prevent further breaches. The detained individual, a businessman, is now under interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)