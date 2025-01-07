Security Breach Averted: High-Tech Eyewear Seized in Ayodhya Temple
In Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex, a man was detained for using camera-equipped sunglasses to take photos, breaching the site's ban on photography. The man, Jani Jaikumar from Vadodara, Gujarat, was caught after passing several checkpoints. His actions led to heightened security measures.
- Country:
- India
A man was apprehended in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex for using advanced camera-equipped sunglasses to click photos, violating the site's strict no-photography policy, officials reported on Tuesday.
The suspect, Jani Jaikumar from Vadodara, successfully bypassed numerous security checkpoints before reaching the vicinity of the temple's Singhdwar. His covert actions were exposed when the camera's light flashed, alerting security personnel.
The sunglasses, fitted with cameras and valued at around Rs 50,000, were immediately confiscated. Security personnel, led by Anurag Bajpai, acted swiftly to prevent further breaches. The detained individual, a businessman, is now under interrogation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Ambitious SpaDeX Mission: Pioneering Space Docking Technology
Amitava Ghosh Highlights the Interdisciplinary Future of Science and Technology
Amit Shah Reviews Implementation of New Criminal Laws: Focus on Technology Integration
Information technology most effective tool to curb corruption: Haryana governor
BTL EPC Ltd. Expands Horizons with Strategic Acquisition of MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India