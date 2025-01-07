Left Menu

Security Breach Averted: High-Tech Eyewear Seized in Ayodhya Temple

In Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex, a man was detained for using camera-equipped sunglasses to take photos, breaching the site's ban on photography. The man, Jani Jaikumar from Vadodara, Gujarat, was caught after passing several checkpoints. His actions led to heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:27 IST
Security Breach Averted: High-Tech Eyewear Seized in Ayodhya Temple
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex for using advanced camera-equipped sunglasses to click photos, violating the site's strict no-photography policy, officials reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, Jani Jaikumar from Vadodara, successfully bypassed numerous security checkpoints before reaching the vicinity of the temple's Singhdwar. His covert actions were exposed when the camera's light flashed, alerting security personnel.

The sunglasses, fitted with cameras and valued at around Rs 50,000, were immediately confiscated. Security personnel, led by Anurag Bajpai, acted swiftly to prevent further breaches. The detained individual, a businessman, is now under interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025