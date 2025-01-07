Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shocking Bridge Incident Claims Lives of 31 Dogs in Telangana

In Telangana's Sangareddy district, 20 dogs died and 11 were injured after allegedly being thrown from a bridge by unknown perpetrators. Authorities are investigating the case, including the possibility of poisoning, while the injured are in the care of a local animal welfare organization.

Updated: 07-01-2025 17:42 IST
In a shocking incident reported in Telangana's Sangareddy district, 20 dogs lost their lives and 11 others sustained injuries after allegedly being thrown off a bridge. Unidentified individuals are suspected to be involved, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Animal welfare volunteers lodged a complaint after finding the animals near Eddumailaram village. The tragic event, reported on January 4, prompted quick action from local law enforcement.

An official from Indrakaran police station confirmed that a case has been opened, and forensic tests are underway to investigate possible poisoning. The surviving injured dogs have been transported to a shelter in Nagole as the investigation continues.

