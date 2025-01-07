Left Menu

ED Intensifies Probe into BBMP's Money Laundering Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate executed multiple raids on the BBMP offices in Bengaluru, investigating alleged financial irregularities in civic projects. Seven officials seized documents related to borewell drilling and stormwater drains. The comprehensive probe aims at uncovering corruption in executing urban infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday intensified its money laundering probe by conducting raids at various offices of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Officials are investigating alleged financial irregularities in the civic projects across the Greater Bengaluru area.

According to sources, seven ED officials entered the BBMP head office around 11 am, focusing on files related to borewell drilling and stormwater drains. During the investigation, a substantial number of documents and electronic devices were confiscated.

Sources indicate that the raids are part of a broader investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targeting irregularities in the execution of public works by BBMP. A senior BBMP engineer is reportedly under scrutiny, with several police complaints merging into this money laundering probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

