First Meeting of Parliamentary Panel on Election Bills

A newly formed parliamentary panel is set to convene to review two simultaneous election bills. Officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice will brief the committee members on these legislative proposals.

The 39-member committee, chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, includes members from across the political spectrum, such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Jha, Shrikant Shinde, Sanjay Singh, and Kalyan Banerjee. The panel aims to explore the potential impacts and practicalities of the proposed laws.

Originally composed of 31 members, the committee's size has been increased to 39 to accommodate interest from more political parties. The group includes 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha, featuring prominent figures like former ministers Anurag Thakur and Manish Tewari.

(With inputs from agencies.)