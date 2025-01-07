Bharatpol: Transforming India's Fight Against Transnational Crime

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has unveiled Bharatpol, a cutting-edge portal aimed at revolutionizing law enforcement in India. Developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bharatpol is set to enhance inter-agency coordination and streamline efforts to bring fugitives who have fled abroad to justice.

In a ceremony marking the launch, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to modernizing criminal laws through technological interventions. The new provision 'Trial in Absentia' introduced in three recently enacted criminal laws complements Bharatpol's capabilities, allowing for the prosecution of absent fugitive offenders while maintaining judicial fairness.

The home minister highlighted the benefits of Bharatpol, including real-time international cooperation and access to 19 types of Interpol databases, which empower law enforcement agencies to tackle complex crimes such as drug trafficking and human trafficking. The portal is expected to significantly boost India's capacity to address transnational crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)