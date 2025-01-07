Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Custody in Techie's Tragic Case

The Supreme Court denied Anju Devi custody of her grandson, following the suicide of her son, Atul Subhash, amidst legal disputes with his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania. The court ruled Devi was a 'stranger' to the child and suggested pursuing custody through appropriate legal channels.

  India

The Supreme Court Tuesday turned down a plea by Anju Devi seeking custody of her grandson after her son, Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, died by suicide in 2024. The court found Devi to be a 'stranger' to the child and advised her to follow legal procedures to pursue custody.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the hearing in which it was revealed that the child is currently studying at a boarding school in Haryana, as per submissions by the counsel representing Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania.

The court ordered that the child be produced at the next hearing on January 20, underscoring that the case should not be swayed by media narratives. Subhash's family members have been granted bail after facing charges of abetment of suicide related to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

