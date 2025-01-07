License to Enforce: Beed's Gun Control Crackdown
Police in Beed, Maharashtra, move to cancel the gun licenses of 236 individuals, citing criminal records. This follows the murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh and rising gun license applications. Activist Anjali Damania raises concerns about the number of licenses issued in the district.
The police department in Beed, Maharashtra, has proposed the cancellation of gun licenses for 236 individuals with criminal records. This action stems from intense scrutiny following the high-profile murder of Massajog village head Santosh Deshmukh.
Initiated by previous police leadership, the review found an alarming rate of gun license applications. Officials discovered numerous holders with criminal backgrounds, sparking a comprehensive examination.
The move has been echoed by political discussions and social activism, punctuated by Anjali Damania questioning the volume of licenses issued. The controversy is unfolding amid the state's broader concerns over law and order.
