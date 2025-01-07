License to Enforce: Beed's Gun Control Crackdown

The police department in Beed, Maharashtra, has proposed the cancellation of gun licenses for 236 individuals with criminal records. This action stems from intense scrutiny following the high-profile murder of Massajog village head Santosh Deshmukh.

Initiated by previous police leadership, the review found an alarming rate of gun license applications. Officials discovered numerous holders with criminal backgrounds, sparking a comprehensive examination.

The move has been echoed by political discussions and social activism, punctuated by Anjali Damania questioning the volume of licenses issued. The controversy is unfolding amid the state's broader concerns over law and order.

