Grisly Discovery in Shahdara: Husband Arrested in Bed Box Murder Case

The husband of a woman found dead in a bed box in Shahdara, Delhi, has been arrested. Ashish Kumar was apprehended in Bihar. He, along with two others, allegedly murdered Anju, his wife, and concealed her body at a flat before fleeing. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended Ashish Kumar, the husband of a woman whose body was shockingly discovered hidden in a bed box in the Shahdara area.

Ashish Kumar was arrested in the early hours of Sunday in Bihar, according to a senior police official. Sources indicate that Kumar, 45, and two other suspects are currently being interrogated.

The deceased, Anju, was reportedly murdered after she discovered Kumar and his associates, Vivekanand Mishra and Abhay Kumar Jha, in a compromising position. Her body was concealed in a bed box before the suspects fled to Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

