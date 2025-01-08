Tragedy Strikes in Southern Germany: Fatal Shooting in Bad Friedrichshall

On Tuesday evening, a shooting at a company in Bad Friedrichshall, located in the Baden-Wuerttemberg region of southern Germany, resulted in the deaths of two men, according to local law enforcement.

In addition to the two fatalities, a third man was critically injured in the incident. Authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation at the scene as they work to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)