Turkey's Call for Action: Tensions Rise Over YPG in Syria

Turkey threatens a military offensive into northeastern Syria if the Kurdish YPG doesn't meet its demands, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group, linked to Kurdish insurgents, and demands its disbandment. The new Syrian leadership must address the YPG issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 01:12 IST
Turkey is poised to launch a cross-border offensive into northeastern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia if the group's demands by Ankara remain unmet, announced Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday. He emphasized the necessity for Syria's new rulers to tackle the matter decisively.

Perceived by Turkey as a terrorist faction, the YPG leads the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and is tied to Kurdish insurgents challenging the Turkish government for decades. Despite Turkey's persistent appeals to NATO ally Washington to cease supporting the YPG, Ankara has previously conducted incursions against the group in Syria, commanding regions in the north.

Since rebels supported by Ankara ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last month, Turkey insisted that the YPG dissolve, expel, or repatriate foreign militants, and surrender its leaders. Fidan reiterated that Damascus must address the YPG's presence amidst ongoing transitions, warning of potential military actions if the issue lingers. A military operation is on the table should the new Syrian regime falter in exerting its authority over the YPG. The SDF, pivotal in defeating ISIS from 2014-2017 and administering IS detainee camps, seems vulnerable following Assad's removal. Turkey also proposed its involvement in managing these prison camps if Damascus proves incapable. Fidan, notably the first foreign minister to visit Damascus since Assad's downfall, relayed his meeting outcomes, stressing Turkish President Erdogan's readiness to oversee camp management if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

