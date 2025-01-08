Estonia Gains $50 Million in Danske Bank Settlement: A Win Against Financial Crime

The U.S. Justice Department announced a $50 million asset-sharing agreement with Estonia, following the successful prosecution of Danske Bank. The bank is embroiled in a prominent money laundering scandal.

In September 2018, an internal probe uncovered around 200 billion euros of suspicious payments through Danske Bank's now-closed Estonian branch. As a result, Danske pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy in 2022, agreeing to forfeit $2 billion.

Estonia's cooperation, including evidence sharing, was pivotal in the investigation. The Justice Department confirmed Estonia would channel the funds to enhance its financial crime-fighting capabilities.

