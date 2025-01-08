Seattle Police Officer Fired for Dangerous Driving in Fatal Crash

A Seattle police officer has been dismissed for dangerous driving after fatally striking a 23-year-old student nearly two years ago, officials announced. Kevin Dave was traveling at 74 mph in a 25 mph zone when he hit graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023.

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability concluded that Dave violated four department policies, including rules for safe vehicle operation. Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr confirmed his firing in a department email. Rahr acknowledged no intent to harm but could not overlook the severe outcome of his actions.

This case garnered international attention when body cam footage recorded Officer Daniel Auderer making inappropriate comments after the accident. The comments were found to breach professional standards, resulting in Auderer's firing. Meanwhile, Kandula's family has filed a lawsuit seeking $110 million in damages against the city and Dave. Mayor Bruce Harrell endorsed the officer's dismissal, aiming to restore police department trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)