U.S. Citizens Arrested as Mercenaries in Venezuela

In a significant development in Venezuela, two U.S. citizens have been arrested, described as part of a group of seven 'mercenaries' by President Nicolas Maduro. Their arrest was announced during a state television broadcast.

President Maduro emphasized that these U.S. citizens hold 'very high level' status, though he stopped short of providing additional information or evidence regarding their arrest.

The detainment forms part of a broader narrative presented by the embattled leader, who suggests the involvement of foreign agents in efforts to destabilize his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)