U.S. Citizens Arrested as Mercenaries in Venezuela

Two U.S. citizens were arrested in Venezuela, labeled as mercenaries by President Nicolas Maduro. Details about their arrest remain undisclosed, but they are suggested to be of significant standing. The arrests were part of a larger group of seven alleged mercenaries, according to Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 08-01-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 05:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a significant development in Venezuela, two U.S. citizens have been arrested, described as part of a group of seven 'mercenaries' by President Nicolas Maduro. Their arrest was announced during a state television broadcast.

President Maduro emphasized that these U.S. citizens hold 'very high level' status, though he stopped short of providing additional information or evidence regarding their arrest.

The detainment forms part of a broader narrative presented by the embattled leader, who suggests the involvement of foreign agents in efforts to destabilize his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

