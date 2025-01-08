Former MoviePass Parent Company Head Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud
Theodore Farnsworth, former head of MoviePass' parent company, admitted to securities fraud and conspiracy charges. He was involved in deceptive schemes targeting investors in Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc. and Vinco Ventures Inc. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed the guilty plea, highlighting the fraudulent activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 05:27 IST
The former leader of MoviePass' parent company has admitted guilt to charges of securities fraud and conspiracy, as announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday.
Theodore Farnsworth was involved in schemes intended to deceive investors in Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc., the parent company of MoviePass, and Vinco Ventures Inc., both publicly traded entities.
The Justice Department's confirmation provided further insights into the fraudulent activities, underscoring Farnsworth's manipulative practices against unsuspecting investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Midcap and Smallcap Stocks Shine Bright in 2024: A Boon for Retail Investors
Market Mania: Over 3.5 Million New Investors Join in November
Global Markets React to Rising Bond Yields and Investors Rethink Strategies
Investors Brace for Crucial U.S. Jobs Report amid Economic Uncertainty
Wall Street Closes in Red as Investors Brace for Volatility in 2025