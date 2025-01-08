Former MoviePass Parent Company Head Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud

The former leader of MoviePass' parent company has admitted guilt to charges of securities fraud and conspiracy, as announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday.

Theodore Farnsworth was involved in schemes intended to deceive investors in Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc., the parent company of MoviePass, and Vinco Ventures Inc., both publicly traded entities.

The Justice Department's confirmation provided further insights into the fraudulent activities, underscoring Farnsworth's manipulative practices against unsuspecting investors.

