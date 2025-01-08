Unveiling Shadows: UK Special Forces Under Scrutiny in Afghanistan Killings

British special forces soldiers have voiced serious concerns at a public inquiry regarding potential unlawful killings in Afghanistan. The allegations suggest that non-threatening Afghans, including under-16s, were killed during raids targeting suspected Taliban insurgents.

This investigation follows a BBC documentary that accused elite SAS troops of suspiciously killing 54 individuals during Afghan operations a decade ago. The inquiry, initiated by the Ministry of Defence, is scrutinizing night raids conducted by UK forces between mid-2010 and mid-2013.

Soldier N1799 reported that all 'fighting-age males' were killed regardless of threat level, including restrained individuals, in UKSF1 operations. The inquiry aims to determine the credibility of these claims and whether military police investigations were thorough.

(With inputs from agencies.)