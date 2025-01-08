Left Menu

Unveiling Shadows: UK Special Forces Under Scrutiny in Afghanistan Killings

A public inquiry reveals concerns from British special forces soldiers about potential unlawful killings during raids in Afghanistan. Testimonies highlight fears that non-threatening Afghans, some under 16, were killed. The investigation, spurred by a BBC documentary, examines operations from 2010 to 2013 amid prior allegations of misconduct.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British special forces soldiers have voiced serious concerns at a public inquiry regarding potential unlawful killings in Afghanistan. The allegations suggest that non-threatening Afghans, including under-16s, were killed during raids targeting suspected Taliban insurgents.

This investigation follows a BBC documentary that accused elite SAS troops of suspiciously killing 54 individuals during Afghan operations a decade ago. The inquiry, initiated by the Ministry of Defence, is scrutinizing night raids conducted by UK forces between mid-2010 and mid-2013.

Soldier N1799 reported that all 'fighting-age males' were killed regardless of threat level, including restrained individuals, in UKSF1 operations. The inquiry aims to determine the credibility of these claims and whether military police investigations were thorough.

