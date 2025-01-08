Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Aircraft Crash Near Rottnest Island
A light aircraft crash near Rottnest Island, Perth, resulted in the deaths of two tourists from Switzerland and Denmark, along with the pilot. The accident, which happened in front of holidaymakers, left three other tourists injured. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
A tragic aircraft crash near Rottnest Island, off Perth, claimed the lives of three people, including two tourists from Europe and the Australian pilot, authorities confirmed. The incident left three other tourists injured.
The crash took place on Tuesday afternoon in front of onlooking holidaymakers, including children, causing distress and concern among vacationers.
Western Australia's Premier Roger Cook expressed his condolences, acknowledging the difficult time for families involved. Police Commissioner Col Blanch revealed that investigations into the crash's cause have commenced.
