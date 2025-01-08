Explosions in Eastern Cuba: Thirteen Soldiers Missing

Thirteen Cuban soldiers remain missing after a series of explosions shook an arms and ammunition depot in Holguin, an eastern province in Cuba, as announced by the nation's armed forces. The blasts occurred early Tuesday and impacted the rural community of Melones, situated 450 miles south and east of Havana.

The explosions' origins are currently under investigation, with initial reports suggesting they were triggered by a fire at a nearby construction site. Among the missing are four officers and nine soldiers, as reported by the Cuban military.

Videos circulating on social media depict large plumes of smoke and flames above the forested areas near Melones. In response, soldiers and local police have secured access routes to the site, while rescue teams and firefighters work diligently to control the fire. Evacuations have been executed, with 361 residents relocated to safer areas following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)