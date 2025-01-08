Left Menu

Assassination Shakes Bangkok: Former Cambodian Lawmaker Gunned Down

A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for a suspected hit man involved in the murder of Lim Kimya, a former Cambodian opposition member, in Bangkok. The attack has drawn attention to political tensions involving Cambodia and its opposition. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive.

A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the murder of Lim Kimya, a member of the Cambodian opposition, in Bangkok. The incident occurred in the city's bustling old quarter, where the assailant fatally shot Lim Kimya, who had just arrived in Thailand.

Police have identified a 41-year-old motorcycle taxi driver as the suspect, issuing a warrant for his arrest on charges of premeditated murder. Bangkok's police chief confirmed the attacker is believed to be a professional hit man. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend the perpetrator.

The killing has heightened concerns over Cambodia's treatment of opposition figures, with Human Rights Watch urging a thorough investigation. Cambodia's government, known for its harsh crackdown on opponents, has disclaimed responsibility, stating this is a matter for Thai authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

