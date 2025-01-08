Desperate Rescue Efforts in Dima Hasao: A Community's Silent Hope
Efforts continue in Assam's Dima Hasao district to rescue workers trapped in a flooded coal mine. One worker's body has been found, with eight others' chances remaining grim. The mine, believed to be illegal, has prompted a swift operation involving army, navy, NDRF, and SDRF personnel.
In Assam's Dima Hasao district, a grim race against time unfolds as rescue teams strive to save workers trapped in a flooded coal mine. On Wednesday, army divers recovered one lifeless body, heightening fears for the eight others still missing. The situation remains dire, officials warned, despite intensified rescue efforts.
The accident occurred on Monday when a sudden influx of water inundated the mine, trapping workers deep underground. Rescue teams, including personnel from the navy, army, NDRF, and SDRF, have since escalated their operations. Meanwhile, the identity of the recovered body is yet to be confirmed.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who announced on social media the recovery of a body, expressed condolences to the families affected. He also revealed that the mine could be operating illegally, and authorities have made an arrest related to the incident. As the situation evolves, preparations are underway for navy divers to join the ongoing rescue mission.
