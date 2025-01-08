Left Menu

New Judges Sworn In Boosting Delhi High Court's Bench

Two new judges, Justices Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, were sworn into the Delhi High Court, bringing the current number of judges to 37. The appointments, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and approved by the Central government, fill key positions in the court with a sanctioned strength of 60.

In a significant development, two new judges were sworn into the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, increasing the number of serving judges to 37. This move is seen as a critical step in enhancing judicial efficiency.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru presided over the oath-taking ceremony for Justices Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, marking a pivotal moment for the high court.

The appointments come following recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium and subsequent approval by the Central government, filling important roles within the court's sanctioned limit of 60 judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

