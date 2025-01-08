Left Menu

Formula E Scandal Unveils High-profile Corruption Allegations

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, implicated in the Formula E race controversy, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Alleged irregularities, linked to significant foreign currency transactions under previous BRS regime, involve payments exceeding Rs 55 crore. Arvind Kumar faces charges alongside former minister KT Rama Rao and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:45 IST
Formula E Scandal Unveils High-profile Corruption Allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, implicated in the controversial Formula E race case, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. The officer's presence followed a prior summons by the ACB regarding alleged misconduct in organizing the race event.

The initial allegations date back to 2023 when Kumar, then Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, was accused in an FIR alongside BRS leader KT Rama Rao. The core of the investigation focuses on unauthorized payments, primarily in foreign currency, encroaching heavily on government funds.

The ACB's case aims to unravel a series of alleged corrupt acts, including misappropriation and conspiracy, leading to a financial loss estimated at Rs 55 crore to the public treasury. The event's February 2024 iteration faced cancellation after a regime change with Congress assuming power in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025