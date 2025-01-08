Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Successfully Intercept Russian Drone Attack

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military reported shooting down 41 Russian drones overnight. Out of the 64 drones launched by Russia, 22 were 'imitator drones' that neither harmed infrastructure nor people, as confirmed by the Ukrainian air force.

Updated: 08-01-2025 12:59 IST
Ukrainian Forces Successfully Intercept Russian Drone Attack
Ukrainian soldiers
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a notable defensive maneuver, the Ukrainian military announced on Wednesday the interception and shooting down of 41 Russian drones overnight. This operation marks a significant achievement in the ongoing conflict.

Russia had launched a total of 64 drones, with 22 of them identified as 'imitator drones' that posed no threat to Ukrainian infrastructure or civilians, according to a statement from the Ukrainian air force.

This development underscores the persistent use of drone warfare in the region and highlights Ukraine's efforts to bolster its defense mechanisms against aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

