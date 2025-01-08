Ukrainian Forces Successfully Intercept Russian Drone Attack

In a notable defensive maneuver, the Ukrainian military announced on Wednesday the interception and shooting down of 41 Russian drones overnight. This operation marks a significant achievement in the ongoing conflict.

Russia had launched a total of 64 drones, with 22 of them identified as 'imitator drones' that posed no threat to Ukrainian infrastructure or civilians, according to a statement from the Ukrainian air force.

This development underscores the persistent use of drone warfare in the region and highlights Ukraine's efforts to bolster its defense mechanisms against aerial threats.

