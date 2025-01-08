Businessman Boby Chemmanur Taken into Custody in Harassment Case
Businessman Boby Chemmanur was detained by a Special Investigation Team in connection with sexual harassment allegations made by actress Honey Rose. The arrest followed Rose's complaint filed against the jeweller. The SIT is led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, businessman Boby Chemmanur was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday. The action follows serious allegations of sexual harassment levied by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, as confirmed by official sources on Monday.
Chemmanur's detention took place in Wayanad, according to a police officer associated with the Kochi City Police. The SIT, an expert team helmed by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, is tasked with delving into the specifics of these allegations.
Due to the gravity of the charges brought against him, Chemmanur faces non-bailable sections under the law. The investigation is ongoing following Rose's formal complaint against the jeweller.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles
Justice on the Horizon: Syria's New Cooperation with UN War Crimes Investigation
South Korea's Political Showdown: Opposition Moves to Impeach Acting President
UN Experts Stress Urgency of Documenting Human Rights Violations in Syria's Transitional Era
From 'Baby 81' to University Aspirant: The Remarkable Journey of Jayarasa Abilash