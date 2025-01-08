Left Menu

EU’s Shift on Syrian Sanctions: New Hope for Aid Delivery

The EU is considering lifting certain sanctions on Syria to facilitate humanitarian aid and recovery efforts. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot mentioned potential sanctions removal, contingent on improvements in women's rights and security, in discussions with EU partners.

  • Country:
  • France

EU sanctions on Syria that currently impede the flow of humanitarian aid and stall the country's recovery could see a swift removal, according to the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Speaking on public radio France Inter on Wednesday, Barrot highlighted the urgency of the matter.

Barrot also revealed ongoing discussions with European Union partners, examining the possibility of lifting additional sanctions. This potential change is contingent upon advancements in critical areas including women's rights and overall security within Syria, he noted.

These developments signify a possible strategic shift in EU's approach to Syria, aiming at alleviating the humanitarian crisis while incentivizing reforms concerning human rights and security.

