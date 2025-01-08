Left Menu

Parliamentary Debate Ignites on Simultaneous Elections

The parliamentary panel, formed to examine bills on simultaneous elections, convened for the first time with divergent views. BJP members praised the 'one nation, one election' idea, while opposition MPs criticized its constitutionality. The committee includes members from major parties and aims to analyze proposed legislation thoroughly.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel tasked with evaluating two bills on simultaneous elections convened its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, offering a platform for contrasting viewpoints.

BJP members expressed firm support for the 'one nation, one election' initiative, while opposition representatives raised constitutional concerns.

Headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the 39-member panel reflects participation across party lines and intends to rigorously scrutinize the proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

