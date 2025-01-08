Parliamentary Debate Ignites on Simultaneous Elections

A parliamentary panel tasked with evaluating two bills on simultaneous elections convened its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, offering a platform for contrasting viewpoints.

BJP members expressed firm support for the 'one nation, one election' initiative, while opposition representatives raised constitutional concerns.

Headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the 39-member panel reflects participation across party lines and intends to rigorously scrutinize the proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)