Taiwan's Troubled Waters: Undersea Cables and Suspected Chinese Involvement
The Taiwanese government is investigating alleged damage to an undersea communications cable, suspected to involve a Chinese-crewed vessel, 'Shunxin 39.' Although Taiwan's coast guard has no concrete evidence, the incident raises security concerns, especially given past disruptions involving Chinese vessels in the region's sensitive maritime areas.
The Taiwanese government is investigating the suspected involvement of a Chinese-crewed vessel in damaging an undersea communications cable near Taiwan's north coast. The vessel, 'Shunxin 39,' is registered in Cameroon and Tanzania but owned by a Hong Kong company.
Taiwan's coast guard intercepted the 'Shunxin 39' after receiving a damage report from Chunghwa Telecom. Bad weather hampered immediate verification, leaving suspicions of 'grey zone' activities, with no substantial evidence against the vessel. The cable disruption did not affect services.
The incident has escalated tensions, as past instances also suspect Chinese vessels of involvement. This matter underscores the vulnerability of international communications infrastructure, prompting Taiwan to bolster emergency and military response strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
