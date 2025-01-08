Tensions Rise Over Shahi Jama Masjid Survey

A local court has announced that the case related to the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi will be heard on March 5. This decision follows the Supreme Court's directive that bars lower courts from considering new cases seeking surveys of worship sites until further notice.

Shakil Ahmad Wari, the advocate representing the Muslim side, stated that the Supreme Court's order has been submitted to the court. He emphasized the need for judicial intervention concerning the claims made by the Hindu side, which alleges that the mosque was built on an ancient Harihar temple site.

Gopal Sharma, the lawyer for the Hindu side, has filed for the opposition's chance to reply to be nullified. The case has ignited tensions, resulting in violent clashes on November 24 last year, leaving four dead and many injured during a court-ordered survey at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)