Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Shahi Jama Masjid Survey

A local court is set to hear a case regarding the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on March 5. This follows a directive from the Supreme Court prohibiting lower courts from entertaining new suits on worship site surveys. The case has sparked tensions, leading to violent clashes last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:19 IST
Tensions Rise Over Shahi Jama Masjid Survey
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has announced that the case related to the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi will be heard on March 5. This decision follows the Supreme Court's directive that bars lower courts from considering new cases seeking surveys of worship sites until further notice.

Shakil Ahmad Wari, the advocate representing the Muslim side, stated that the Supreme Court's order has been submitted to the court. He emphasized the need for judicial intervention concerning the claims made by the Hindu side, which alleges that the mosque was built on an ancient Harihar temple site.

Gopal Sharma, the lawyer for the Hindu side, has filed for the opposition's chance to reply to be nullified. The case has ignited tensions, resulting in violent clashes on November 24 last year, leaving four dead and many injured during a court-ordered survey at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025