State Rights Under Siege: CPI(M) Opposes UGC's 2025 Draft Regulations

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised a serious concern about the University Grants Commission's draft regulations for 2025, describing it as a direct threat to state authority in selecting vice-chancellors for universities.

A provision in the draft allows governors, who also serve as state university chancellors, to head committees for VC appointments, sidelining state governments. This move comes amidst accusations of arbitrary VC appointments in states run by opposition parties, igniting political tensions.

The Left party alleges these draft regulations violate the constitutional standing of education as a concurrent subject and urges a collective front against this provision, demanding its withdrawal. These guidelines are part of broader UGC proposals now open for public feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)