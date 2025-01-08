Trade Union Leader Murdered Amid High Security at State Event

A trade union leader named Sahadev Nayak was brutally murdered by a group of miscreants in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, amidst tight security due to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The incident shocked the local community and law enforcement.

Nayak, a resident of Kedarpalli, was attacked around 8 a.m. while traveling on Rasulgarh Road Over Bridge. Known for his opposition to the local drug trade, his murder is suspected to be linked to personal enmity, according to police reports.

The Bhubaneswar Police have detained three individuals and formed special teams to investigate. DCP Pinak Mishra assured the public of a thorough investigation, stating all angles, including the drug angle, are being explored.

(With inputs from agencies.)