Trade Union Leader Murdered Amid High Security at State Event

Sahadev Nayak, a trade union leader, was hacked to death by miscreants in Bhubaneswar amid heightened security for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The murder, believed to be linked to his opposition to the drug trade, is under investigation with three people detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A trade union leader named Sahadev Nayak was brutally murdered by a group of miscreants in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, amidst tight security due to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The incident shocked the local community and law enforcement.

Nayak, a resident of Kedarpalli, was attacked around 8 a.m. while traveling on Rasulgarh Road Over Bridge. Known for his opposition to the local drug trade, his murder is suspected to be linked to personal enmity, according to police reports.

The Bhubaneswar Police have detained three individuals and formed special teams to investigate. DCP Pinak Mishra assured the public of a thorough investigation, stating all angles, including the drug angle, are being explored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

