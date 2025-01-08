Tuition Teacher Arrested After Eloping with Minor in Mandya
A tuition teacher, Abhishek Gowda, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his minor student in Mandya. The girl was missing for over a month before being rescued in January. Gowda, who is married with a child, faces charges of kidnapping and rape, according to police sources.
A tuition teacher, Abhishek Gowda, has been arrested in Mandya after allegedly eloping with his minor student two months ago, law enforcement officials reported on Wednesday.
The girl's parents filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a kidnapping case against Gowda, who is married and has a two-year-old child. The incident took place in the JP Nagar area, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B J stated that the girl was abducted on November 23.
Fortunately, the minor was rescued on January 5 from Malavalli Taluk in Mandya district. Gowda now faces serious charges, including kidnapping and rape, as revealed by police investigations.
