Tuition Teacher Arrested After Eloping with Minor in Mandya

A tuition teacher, Abhishek Gowda, has been arrested in Mandya after allegedly eloping with his minor student two months ago, law enforcement officials reported on Wednesday.

The girl's parents filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a kidnapping case against Gowda, who is married and has a two-year-old child. The incident took place in the JP Nagar area, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B J stated that the girl was abducted on November 23.

Fortunately, the minor was rescued on January 5 from Malavalli Taluk in Mandya district. Gowda now faces serious charges, including kidnapping and rape, as revealed by police investigations.

