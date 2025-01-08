Heightened Security for Victim's Family Following Asaram Bapu's Bail

Following the Supreme Court's decision to grant Asaram Bapu interim bail on medical grounds, the family of the 2013 rape case victim has been given increased security, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar visited the victim's home to ensure security measures are in place. The home already has a police guard, and the victim's father is provided with a security officer. Steps like repairing CCTV cameras are underway to bolster safety.

The victim's father voiced his distress over the bail, fearing for his family's security due to past threats. He cited the murder of four witnesses as a cause for concern and questioned the leniency shown by the court despite Asaram's life sentence for the crime committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)