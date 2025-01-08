Left Menu

Heightened Security for Victim's Family Following Asaram Bapu's Bail

The family of a victim in the 2013 rape case against Asaram Bapu has been provided additional security after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds. Concerns have been raised about the family's safety given previous threats and actions allegedly orchestrated by Asaram from jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Supreme Court's decision to grant Asaram Bapu interim bail on medical grounds, the family of the 2013 rape case victim has been given increased security, according to police reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar visited the victim's home to ensure security measures are in place. The home already has a police guard, and the victim's father is provided with a security officer. Steps like repairing CCTV cameras are underway to bolster safety.

The victim's father voiced his distress over the bail, fearing for his family's security due to past threats. He cited the murder of four witnesses as a cause for concern and questioned the leniency shown by the court despite Asaram's life sentence for the crime committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

