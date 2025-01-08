Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Juhu: College Student's Misstep Claims Toddler's Life

A tragic accident in Mumbai's Juhu locality led to the death of a toddler named Vidhi Agrahari. The incident occurred when a college student, Harshad Gaurav, accidentally fell on the child while playfully chatting with a friend. Gaurav has been booked for causing death by negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:51 IST
Tragic Accident in Juhu: College Student's Misstep Claims Toddler's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in Mumbai's Juhu locality, a two-year-old girl lost her life due to severe head injuries. The toddler, Vidhi Agrahari, was playing near her family's shop when a college student, Harshad Gaurav, lost balance and fell on her while chatting with his friend.

The tragedy struck when Gaurav, aged around 20, and his friend, Shahnawaz Ansari, were engaged in a playful push-and-shove next to the shop. Despite warnings from the child's mother to maintain a safer distance, the duo's banter took a fatal turn as Gaurav stumbled onto the young girl.

Vidhi was rushed to Cooper Hospital with grave injuries, where she passed away two days later. A police complaint filed by her father led to the booking of Gaurav under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025