Tragic Accident in Juhu: College Student's Misstep Claims Toddler's Life

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in Mumbai's Juhu locality, a two-year-old girl lost her life due to severe head injuries. The toddler, Vidhi Agrahari, was playing near her family's shop when a college student, Harshad Gaurav, lost balance and fell on her while chatting with his friend.

The tragedy struck when Gaurav, aged around 20, and his friend, Shahnawaz Ansari, were engaged in a playful push-and-shove next to the shop. Despite warnings from the child's mother to maintain a safer distance, the duo's banter took a fatal turn as Gaurav stumbled onto the young girl.

Vidhi was rushed to Cooper Hospital with grave injuries, where she passed away two days later. A police complaint filed by her father led to the booking of Gaurav under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

