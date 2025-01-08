Global News Roundup: Tensions and Transitions Unfold

Venezuelan migrants, like Mariangela Lozano, face difficult choices due to President Maduro's contested leadership. As Maduro prepares for a new term, many remain displaced, waiting for political change in Venezuela.

Greenland's sovereignty becomes a focal point as leader Kim Kielsen meets Denmark's king following Donald Trump's controversial proposal to acquire the island, showing geopolitical tensions at play.

Meanwhile, escalating violence in Gaza sees rising casualties from Israeli airstrikes, while U.S. mediation efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas intensify amidst growing international pressure.

