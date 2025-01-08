Left Menu

Border Harmony: BSF Pledges Peaceful Resolution with BGB

The Border Security Force (BSF) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Issues with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are being resolved through flag meetings, allowing the resumption of fence construction in West Bengal. The BSF dismissed allegations regarding border control disputes as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has reiterated its dedication to maintaining peace and security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, emphasizing a commitment to resolving any differences with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through diplomatic flag meetings.

Construction of the barbed wire fence along the India-Bangladesh border has resumed in West Bengal's Malda district, following a brief pause due to objections from the BGB. The BSF assured that the misunderstanding over territorial boundaries has been amicably sorted, with fencing work progressing without further disruptions.

Reports from some Bangladeshi media outlets alleged that the BGB had seized a portion of Indian territory. However, the BSF dismissed these claims as unfounded, affirming that border duties are proceeding peacefully on both sides, fostering a collaborative environment to prevent smuggling and infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

