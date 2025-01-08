Tech Mogul Sam Altman Denies Serious Allegations

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has denied allegations of sexually abusing his sister. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Missouri, accuses Altman of abuse between 1997 and 2006. Altman, along with his family, labels these claims as utterly untrue in a statement.

The complaint, made by Ann Altman's attorneys, demands damages exceeding $75,000, including punitive damages, and calls for a jury trial. The lawsuit asserts that Ann Altman suffers from ongoing mental distress, including PTSD and depression, as a result of the claimed abuse.

The family, in the released statement, emphasized the support offered to Ann Altman, acknowledging the challenges of caring for someone with mental health struggles. Neither Sam Altman nor Ann Altman's legal representatives could be reached for further comments outside normal business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)