Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. They have been imprisoned since 2018 without a trial. The court cited the prolonged pre-trial detention and the lack of charges as reasons for the bail decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, citing their six-year detention without trial.
The bench underscored that charges have yet to be framed against the two while the prosecution listed over 300 witnesses, indicating an indefinite delay in concluding the trial.
Both Wilson and Dhawale are required to provide a surety of Rs one lakh, surrender their passports, and remain within the city limits until the trial wraps up.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Reviews Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea in 2020 Riots Case
Cal HC rejects bail prayers of former WB minister Partha Chatterjee, four others in school jobs case.
Delhi High Court Reviews Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea in Ankit Sharma Murder Case
Calcutta HC Rejects Bail Pleas in School Jobs Scam Case
Delhi court refuses to pass order on J&K MP Rashid Engineer's regular bail plea in terror funding case.