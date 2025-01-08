Left Menu

Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. They have been imprisoned since 2018 without a trial. The court cited the prolonged pre-trial detention and the lack of charges as reasons for the bail decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:36 IST
Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, citing their six-year detention without trial.

The bench underscored that charges have yet to be framed against the two while the prosecution listed over 300 witnesses, indicating an indefinite delay in concluding the trial.

Both Wilson and Dhawale are required to provide a surety of Rs one lakh, surrender their passports, and remain within the city limits until the trial wraps up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025