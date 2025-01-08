Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to researcher Rona Wilson and activist Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, citing their six-year detention without trial.

The bench underscored that charges have yet to be framed against the two while the prosecution listed over 300 witnesses, indicating an indefinite delay in concluding the trial.

Both Wilson and Dhawale are required to provide a surety of Rs one lakh, surrender their passports, and remain within the city limits until the trial wraps up.

