Navigational Mishap: Assam Police Held Captive in Nagaland

A 16-member Assam Police team mistakenly entered Nagaland's Mokokchung district, following incorrect directions from Google Maps during a raid. Mistaken for armed miscreants, locals attacked and detained them overnight. Misunderstanding clarified, some were initially released. Remaining members were freed the next morning and returned to Jorhat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, a 16-member team from Assam Police found themselves stranded in Nagaland's Mokokchung district after Google Maps misled them during a raid. The raid commenced in a Jorhat tea garden, supposedly in Assam; however, it inadvertently extended across borders.

Misidentification compounded the mishap, as locals perceived the team as miscreants due to their armament and mixed attire, resulting in one injured officer. An overnight capture ensued, escalating tensions between the two communities.

Upon learning of the situation, Jorhat Police coordinated with Mokokchung authorities, leading to the eventual release of all 16 officers the following morning. The incident underscored the risks associated with overreliance on digital navigation tools in complex terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

