Navigational Mishap: Assam Police Held Captive in Nagaland

In an unexpected turn of events, a 16-member team from Assam Police found themselves stranded in Nagaland's Mokokchung district after Google Maps misled them during a raid. The raid commenced in a Jorhat tea garden, supposedly in Assam; however, it inadvertently extended across borders.

Misidentification compounded the mishap, as locals perceived the team as miscreants due to their armament and mixed attire, resulting in one injured officer. An overnight capture ensued, escalating tensions between the two communities.

Upon learning of the situation, Jorhat Police coordinated with Mokokchung authorities, leading to the eventual release of all 16 officers the following morning. The incident underscored the risks associated with overreliance on digital navigation tools in complex terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)