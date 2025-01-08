Justice for Victims: Tamil Nadu's Fight Against Sexual Assault

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly stated in the Assembly that the primary goal in the recent student sexual assault case is to ensure justice for the victim according to the law.

The opposition AIADMK walked out as Stalin criticized them for their handling of a similar case during their regime. The CM promised a swift investigation, filing charges within 60 days, and stressed that no one, regardless of political connections, would be protected.

The government was swift in its response to the complaint from the victim, arresting the accused within hours. The CM urged the opposition to provide any evidence to the investigating teams rather than using the case for political gains.

