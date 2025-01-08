Escalating Civilian Casualties in Ukraine War Amid New Weaponry

Amid intensifying military actions, more than 12,300 civilians have lost their lives in Ukraine since Russia's invasion nearly three years ago, according to the United Nations. Increasing drone usage, along with long-range missiles and glide bombs, has contributed to the recent spike in casualties.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nada Al-Nashif, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed grave concerns over the Russian armed forces' expanding operations in eastern Ukraine. Eastern regions including Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia have experienced severe impacts due to the vigorous territorial advancements by Russia, particularly after September 2024.

Nada Al-Nashif further highlighted the devastating effects on civilians, arising from Russia's deployment of highly destructive armaments, including the use of glide bombs in populated zones. This development underscores the growing humanitarian toll of ongoing military conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)