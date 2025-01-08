Escalating Civilian Casualties in Ukraine War Amid New Weaponry
Over 12,300 civilians have died in the Ukraine conflict since the Russian invasion, as reported by a U.N. official. The escalation has been driven by the use of advanced weaponry, including drones and glide bombs. The UN highlights the impact on civilians, especially in eastern Ukraine regions.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Amid intensifying military actions, more than 12,300 civilians have lost their lives in Ukraine since Russia's invasion nearly three years ago, according to the United Nations. Increasing drone usage, along with long-range missiles and glide bombs, has contributed to the recent spike in casualties.
Speaking on Wednesday, Nada Al-Nashif, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed grave concerns over the Russian armed forces' expanding operations in eastern Ukraine. Eastern regions including Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia have experienced severe impacts due to the vigorous territorial advancements by Russia, particularly after September 2024.
Nada Al-Nashif further highlighted the devastating effects on civilians, arising from Russia's deployment of highly destructive armaments, including the use of glide bombs in populated zones. This development underscores the growing humanitarian toll of ongoing military conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- civilians
- war
- drones
- glide bombs
- casualties
- Donetsk
- Kherson
- Zaporizhzhia
ALSO READ
Gaza: Ongoing civilian casualties amid aid challenges
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and Media Casualties in Yemen and Gaza
Clashes between Islamists now in power in Syria, Assad's supporters leave casualties
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties
Underwater Drones and AI Take Center Stage at Maha Kumbh 2025