Left Menu

Escalating Civilian Casualties in Ukraine War Amid New Weaponry

Over 12,300 civilians have died in the Ukraine conflict since the Russian invasion, as reported by a U.N. official. The escalation has been driven by the use of advanced weaponry, including drones and glide bombs. The UN highlights the impact on civilians, especially in eastern Ukraine regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:38 IST
Escalating Civilian Casualties in Ukraine War Amid New Weaponry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Amid intensifying military actions, more than 12,300 civilians have lost their lives in Ukraine since Russia's invasion nearly three years ago, according to the United Nations. Increasing drone usage, along with long-range missiles and glide bombs, has contributed to the recent spike in casualties.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nada Al-Nashif, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed grave concerns over the Russian armed forces' expanding operations in eastern Ukraine. Eastern regions including Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia have experienced severe impacts due to the vigorous territorial advancements by Russia, particularly after September 2024.

Nada Al-Nashif further highlighted the devastating effects on civilians, arising from Russia's deployment of highly destructive armaments, including the use of glide bombs in populated zones. This development underscores the growing humanitarian toll of ongoing military conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025