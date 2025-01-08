Controlled Explosions Conclude London's Suspicious Vehicle Incident
British police handled a security scare in central London involving a suspicious vehicle by performing controlled explosions. Upon investigation, the vehicle was deemed non-suspicious and road closures near Regent Street were lifted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:03 IST
In an unfolding security situation in central London, British police executed a series of controlled explosions on a suspicious vehicle found in the area.
Authorities had initially imposed road closures near Regent Street due to the incident, causing significant disruptions.
However, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that the vehicle posed no threat, leading to the lifting of all previous security measures, police announced on social media platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
